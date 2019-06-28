Wisconsin beats Cedar Rapids 4-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Leugim Castillo scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead before Brice Turang hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Wisconsin added a run in the fifth when Turang scored on an error, the Kernels cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Estamy Urena hit an RBI single, driving in Wander Javier.

The Timber Rattlers tacked on another run in the ninth when Connor McVey drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Chad McClanahan.

Cedar Rapids saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI double, bringing home Chris Williams in the ninth inning to cut the Wisconsin lead to 4-2.

Wisconsin left-hander Scott Sunitsch (6-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Rijo (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Kernels, Javier reached base three times.