Holton’s double leads Connecticut to 8-6 win over Hudson Valley
NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Jake Holton hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to an 8-6 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday.
The double by Holton capped a three-run inning and gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead after Kingston Liniak hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Tigers tacked on another run in the seventh when Corey Joyce scored on a wild pitch.
Raul De Los Reyes (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jose Roca (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
For the Renegades, Hill Alexander was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.
