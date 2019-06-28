Morel leads South Bend over Fort Wayne 8-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Christopher Morel had three hits and scored two runs as the South Bend Cubs beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-1 on Friday.

Down 1-0, the Cubs took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Cole Roederer hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The Cubs later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Brennen Davis hit an RBI double, while Jonathan Sierra hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Eric Gonzalez in the fifth.

Jack Patterson (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Fort Wayne starter Sam Keating (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.