Ritter hits walk-off single in 11th, Brooklyn beats Lowell 5-4
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Lowell Spinners 5-4 on Friday. With the loss, the Spinners snapped a seven-game winning streak.
Jake Ortega scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Wilmer Reyes.
After the Spinners scored two runs in the top of the ninth, Brooklyn tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Ritter hit a solo home run.
Ritter was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs in the win.
Matt Mullenbach (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Kris Jackson (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
