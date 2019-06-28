Burdick, Scott lead the way for Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Peyton Burdick doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Peoria Chiefs 11-3 on Friday. The LumberKings swept the four-game series with the win.

Zach Scott singled three times with two runs for Clinton.

Clinton batted around in the first inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs, including a double by Connor Scott that scored Z. Scott and Davis Bradshaw.

Raul Brito (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peoria starter Franyel Casadilla (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Peoria got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits.

With the win, Clinton improved to 8-2 against Peoria this season.