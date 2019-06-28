Tabor, Fletcher spur Kane County to 3-1 win over Beloit

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Dominic Fletcher doubled and singled, and Matt Tabor allowed just two hits over six innings as the Kane County Cougars beat the Beloit Snappers 3-1 on Friday. The Cougars swept the four-game series with the win.

Tabor (2-2) allowed one run while striking out eight to get the win.

Beloit tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Logan Farrar hit a solo home run.

Kane County answered in the bottom of the inning when Fletcher hit an RBI double, scoring Jose Herrera.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the eighth when Tra Holmes scored on a wild pitch.

Joe DeMers (1-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Kane County improved to 10-4 against Beloit this season.