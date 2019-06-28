Clearwater beats St. Lucie 3-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Rodolfo Duran scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 3-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday.

Duran scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Daniel Brito.

In the bottom of the fourth, St. Lucie grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Cody Bohanek.

Oscar Marcelino (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Joe Cavallaro (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.