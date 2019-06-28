Horwitz’s single leads Bluefield to 3-2 win over Burlington

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Spencer Horwitz hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Royals on Friday.

The single by Horwitz came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Leonardo Jimenez hit an RBI single, driving in Horwitz.

In the top of the sixth, Burlington cut into the deficit on a stolen base that scored Maikel Garcia.

Bluefield right-hander Felipe Castaneda (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Noah Murdock (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Royals, Garcia singled three times, also stealing a base.