Knehr leads Lake Elsinore to 7-1 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Reiss Knehr allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm over the Inland Empire 66ers in a 7-1 win on Thursday.

Knehr (2-1) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Inland Empire tied the game 1-1 in the first after Ryan Vega hit an RBI single, driving in Orlando Martinez.

Lake Elsinore answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Allen Cordoba hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

Cooper Criswell (1-6) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked one.