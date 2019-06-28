Snider’s double leads Reno to 10-6 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Travis Snider hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 10-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday.

The double by Snider scored Yasmany Tomas and Kevin Cron to give the Aces a 6-3 lead.

Salt Lake answered in the bottom of the inning when Kaleb Cowart hit a two-run home run to get within one.

The Aces later added a run in the sixth and three in the ninth. In the sixth, Wyatt Mathisen hit a solo home run, while Cron hit a two-run home run and Tomas hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Tomas homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for Reno.

Ben Taylor (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Nick Tropeano (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Cowart homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.