Maldonado leads AZL Cubs 1 to 12-6 win over AZL Indians Blue

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the AZL Cubs 1 beat the AZL Indians Blue 12-6 on Friday.

AZL Cubs 1 started the scoring in the first inning when Ezequiel Pagan scored on a double play and Maldonado hit an RBI double.

Trailing 8-3, the AZL Indians Blue cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ike Freeman hit a two-run single.

AZL Cubs 1 starter Luis Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Diarlin Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over three innings.

Freeman singled three times, driving home three runs for the AZL Indians Blue. Julian Escobedo singled twice, also stealing a base.