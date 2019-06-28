Garcia’s single leads Missoula to 7-2 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Cesar Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-2 win over the Billings Mustangs on Thursday.

The single by Garcia started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Luvin Valbuena hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cam Coursey.

Dustin Lacaze (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Johnnie Schneider (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.