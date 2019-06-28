Choi, Cuadrado carry AZL Dodgers Mota to 8-2 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Romer Cuadrado hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Hyun-il Choi allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 8-2 on Friday.

Choi (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.

AZL Dodgers Mota started the scoring in the first inning when Cuadrado hit a two-run home run.

Israiky Berroa (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.