Duran, Santos and Galaviz lead Tabasco in win

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Edgar Duran had four hits, while Roel Santos and Gilberto Galaviz recorded three apiece as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 9-0 on Thursday.

Duran homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Santos doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Tabasco started the scoring in the second inning when Santos hit an RBI single and Ramon R Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly.

Tabasco later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run fifth.

Tabasco starter Juan Pablo Oramas (4-6) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (7-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over four innings.

The Saraperos were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Olmecas' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.