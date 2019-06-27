Sierra’s homer leads Oaxaca to 9-7 win over Monclova

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Sierra hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 9-7 win over the Acereros del Norte on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Guerreros and a three-game winning streak for the Acereros.

The home run by Sierra gave the Guerreros an 8-6 lead and capped a four-run inning for Oaxaca. Earlier in the inning, Oaxaca tied the game when Samar Leyva scored on an error.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the eighth when Alan Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Leyva.

Monclova saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chris Carter scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Oaxaca lead to 9-7.

Gonzalo Sanudo (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mark Serrano (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Acereros chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Bruce Maxwell homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 4-2 against Oaxaca this season.