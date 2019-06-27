Negrin leads Yucatan to 4-2 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Yoanner Negrin struck out 10 hitters over seven innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Negrin (7-4) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two runs and four hits.

Aguascalientes started the scoring in the first inning when Richy Pedroza and Michael Wing scored on an error.

After Yucatan scored three runs, the Leones extended their lead in the sixth inning when Hector Hernandez scored on an error.

Nestor Molina (3-7) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.