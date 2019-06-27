Machado’s double leads Iowa to 4-1 win over Omaha

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Dixon Machado hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 4-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Jacob Hannemann scored on the play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Machado.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Cubs took the lead for good when Mark Zagunis hit a solo home run.

Craig Brooks (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Omaha starter Eric Skoglund (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Iowa improved to 10-5 against Omaha this season.