Naylor’s single leads Lake County to 9-4 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Bo Naylor hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 9-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday.

The single by Naylor came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Captains a 7-4 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Rolette drew a bases-loaded walk and Jose Fermin scored on a forceout.

Skylar Arias (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Will McAffer (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.