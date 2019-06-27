Torres, Scott lead the way for Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Christopher Torres reached base four times as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 9-5 on Thursday.

Connor Scott doubled and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Clinton.

Clinton took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Evan Edwards.

The LumberKings later added one run in the second and two in the third and fourth to secure the victory.

Clinton right-hander George Soriano (1-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 11 hits over five innings.

With the win, Clinton improved to 7-2 against Peoria this season.