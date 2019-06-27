Pereira scores winning run in 10th, Staten Island beats Hudson Valley 3-2 in walk-off finish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Everson Pereira scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Staten Island Yankees topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 on Thursday.

Pereira scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Juan De Leon.

Staten Island went up 2-0 early after Leonardo Molina and Evan Alexander hit RBI singles in the first and second innings. Hudson Valley answered in the next half-inning when Jacson McGowan and Cristhian Pedroza hit RBI singles.

The Yankees had three relievers combine to throw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Barrett Loseke (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Andrew Gross (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.