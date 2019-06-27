Machin’s run leads Tennessee to 7-3 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Vimael Machin scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the Tennessee Smokies secure a 7-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday.

The error came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jesse Hodges drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ian Rice.

The Smokies later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Machin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alex Lange, while Hodges hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jhonny Pereda in the seventh.

Connor Myers tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for Tennessee.

Tennessee right-hander Lange (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.