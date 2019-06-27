Rifaela, Vielma lead the way for Norfolk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Ademar Rifaela hit two solo home runs as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls 7-6 on Thursday. With the victory, the Tides swept the short two-game series.

Engelb Vielma doubled twice and singled for Norfolk.

Norfolk batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run home run by Zach Vincej and a solo home run by Rifaela.

Following the big inning, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Jake Smolinski hit a three-run home run.

With the score tied 5-5 in the fourth, the Tides took the lead for good when Cedric Mullins scored on a groundout.

Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Smolinski hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Norfolk lead to 7-6.

Norfolk starter Luis Ysla (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Pinto (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 12 hits over five innings.

For the Bulls, Smolinski was a triple short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.