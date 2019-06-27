Mendez, Beras and Engler shut out Lynchburg, Down East wins 7-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Sal Mendez, Jairo Beras and Scott Engler combined for a shutout as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 7-0 on Thursday.

Mendez (5-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win. Hector Hernandez (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Down East started the scoring in the first inning when Samuel Huff hit a solo home run.

Down East later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run fifth.

Julio Pablo Martinez doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Mitch Reeves doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Hillcats. Lynchburg was held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Down East staff recorded its 13th shutout of the year.