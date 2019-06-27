Perez’s homer leads Bowie to 5-2 win over Akron

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Carlos Perez hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 5-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday.

The home run by Perez scored Mason McCoy and Yusniel Diaz to give the Baysox a 4-1 lead.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the seventh when Preston Palmeiro hit a solo home run.

Bowie right-hander Dean Kremer (3-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Paulson (5-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Alex Call tripled and singled twice for the RubberDucks. Logan Ice homered and singled.

Despite the loss, Akron is 11-3 against Bowie this season.