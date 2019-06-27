Guerra’s single leads Bluefield to 8-6 win over Danville

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Andres Guerra hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to an 8-6 win over the Danville Braves on Thursday.

The single by Guerra came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Eric Rivera hit an RBI single, bringing home Miguel Hiraldo.

The Blue Jays later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Spencer Horwitz homered and singled three times for Bluefield.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan Acosta (1-1) got the win in relief while Danville starter Walner Polanco (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Bluefield took advantage of some erratic Danville pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.