Welker’s single leads Hartford over Richmond in 10 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Colton Welker hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-5 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday.

Mylz Jones scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Yard Goats tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Chris Rabago hit an RBI single, driving in Bret Boswell.

Reliever Logan Cozart (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Raffi Vizcaino (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Rabago doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

For the Flying Squirrels, Bryce Johnson was a double short of the cycle, scoring two runs.