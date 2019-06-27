Warmoth’s triple leads New Hampshire to 4-2 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Logan Warmoth hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Thursday.

The triple by Warmoth, part of a three-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead before Kevin Smith hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Trenton cut into the lead on a single by Eduardo Navas that scored Brandon Wagner.

Justin Dillon (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Will Carter (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.