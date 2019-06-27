Padron-Artilles leads Lowell to 7-3 win over Tri-City

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Yusniel Padron-Artilles allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Lowell Spinners over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 7-3 win on Thursday. The Spinners swept the three-game series with the win.

Padron-Artilles (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one run.

Lowell batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a bases-clearing double by Elih Marrero.

The Spinners tacked on another run in the seventh when Alex Erro hit an RBI single, bringing home Antoni Flores.

Angel Macuare (0-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

For the ValleyCats, Wilyer Abreu doubled and singled, also stealing a base.