Requena, Leyer and Nail shut out Tri-City, Lowell wins 7-0

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Hildemaro Requena, Robinson Leyer and Brendan Nail combined for a shutout as the Lowell Spinners defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Requena (2-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Christian Mejias (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out 10 and walked two.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lowell grabbed the lead on a single by Ricardo Cubillan that scored Jaxx Groshans. The Spinners then added a run in the fifth and five in the sixth. In the fifth, Groshans hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kervin Suarez, while Suarez drove in two runs and Juan Carlos Abreu drove in one in the sixth.

Suarez tripled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

The ValleyCats were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Spinners' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

The Spinners swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1 in eight innings.