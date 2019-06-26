Rodriguez, Atondo lift Campeche over Laguna in an 8-7 slugfest

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Jasson Atondo had four hits, and Francisco Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Piratas de Campeche beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-7 on Wednesday.

Rodriguez (5-4) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Campeche started the scoring in the first inning when Fernando Perez hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 8-3, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit with four runs in the ninth inning, including a single by Niuman Romero that scored Carlos Alvarez.

Edgar Osuna (1-9) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.