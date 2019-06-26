Payne’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 7-6 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Payne hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 7-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday.

The home run by Payne capped a four-run inning and gave the Pelicans a 7-6 lead after Luke Reynolds scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Miguel Amaya hit an RBI double in the third inning to help give the Pelicans a 3-0 lead. The Dash came back to take a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning when they scored three runs, including a single by Tyler Frost that scored Tate Blackman.

Enrique De Los Rios (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Winston-Salem starter Konnor Pilkington (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, Winston-Salem got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Blackman doubled and singled, scoring two runs.