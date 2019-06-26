Nichting’s homer leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Hartford

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- T.J. Nichting hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 4-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday.

The home run by Nichting scored Rylan Bannon and was the game's last scoring play.

After Hartford scored three runs in the first inning, Bowie cut the deficit to 3-2 after Jesmuel Valentin hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Valentin hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Dillon Tate (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Justin Lawrence (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Bowie improved to 6-3 against Hartford this season.