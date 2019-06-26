Clemens’ double leads Dunedin to 3-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday.

The double by Clemens scored Alejandro Kirk and Demi Orimoloye and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, St. Lucie took the lead on a double by Jeremy Vasquez that scored Carlos Cortes. Dunedin answered in the fourth inning when Nick Podkul hit an RBI single, scoring Samad Taylor.

Starter Joey Murray (4-1) got the win while Thomas McIlraith (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.