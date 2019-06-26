AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CAMPING WORLD 400

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m. & 2 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch fought back from 16th to win the race.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won on Sonoma's road course for the second time in a row.

Fast facts: Truex now has 20 wins since the start of the 2016 season. He's also one of just two drivers (Busch) with four wins so far in 2019. ...Truex's victory gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 326nd win across NASCAR's top three series, one more than Roush Fenway Racing. ...Busch is just one point shy of matching Joey Logano atop the Cup series. But Busch has 25 playoff points to just 16 for Logano.

Next race: Coke Zero Sugar 400, July 6, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

CAMPING WORLD 300

Site: Joliet.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson took the checkered flag from the pole.

Last race: Christopher Bell won for the fourth time in 2019 at Iowa two weeks ago.

Fast facts: FOX pit reporter/analyst Regan Smith said last week he'll return to JR Motorsports to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet in Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 10 and Road America on Aug. 24. It'll be the first series starts since 2017 for the 35-year-old Smith. ...NASCAR announced on Sunday that the September 28 race at Charlotte's "Roval" will now be a 250-kilometer, 67-lap event. It had previously been planned as a 200-kilometer race.

Next race: Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, July 5, Daytona International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

CAMPING WORLD 225

Site: Joliet.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m., 4:35 p.m. & 6:35 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (FS2), race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 225 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Brett Moffitt took first for the second time in three starts.

Last race: Ross Chastain won at Gateway, his first victory that will count toward playoff eligibility.

Fast facts: Chastain's victory was sweeter than most, considering his win at Iowa on June 16 was stripped from him after his truck failed a post-race inspection. Chastain's subsequent appeal was denied. ...Chastain also claimed the $50,000 that went to the third of three winners of the Triple Truck Challenge. "I'm going to take that money home and they're not taking it from us this time," Chastain joked. ...Grant Enfinger leads the series with 480 points, followed by Stewart Friesen (426) and Matt Crafton (421).

Next race: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, July 11, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2) ; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN.

Track: Red Bull Ring (circuit, 2.68 miles).

Race distance: 190.4 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Max Verstappen pulled off the upset in Spielberg.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his fourth consecutive race in France.

Fast facts: Hamilton has now won six of his last seven starts and is threatening to turn to F1 title chase into a snooze fest. Hamilton has a 36-point lead over Finland's Valtteri Bottas, the only other driver to win in 2019. ...Kimi Raikkonen set the course record in Austria in 2018 at 1:06.957, only to finish second to Verstappen. Hamilton famously dropped out with 25 laps left a year ago because of fuel pressure woes.

Next race: British Grand Prix, July 14, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX

Last race: Alexander Rossi dominated Road America for his seventh career win. Rossi had finished second in three of his previous four races.

Next race: Honda Indy Toronto, July 14, Streets of Toronto, Toronto.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence continued his hot streak with a Top Fuel win in Norwalk.

Next race: New England Nationals, July 5-7, New England Dragway, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Thursday-Saturday; 41st Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minnesota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars