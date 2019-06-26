Clarke scheduled to start for Arizona against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-26, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-41, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-3, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:The Diamondbacks are 13-25 against NL West opponents. Arizona has slugged .450, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Dodgers are 24-9 in division games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .429. The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Julio Urias recorded his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Robbie Ray took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 41 extra base hits and is batting .314. Christian Walker is 14-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 62 RBIs and is batting .353. Taylor is 14-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).