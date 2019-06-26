Moses scores winning run, Everett beats Vancouver 6-5 in walk-off finish

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Perez drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-5 on Tuesday.

DeAires Moses scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The AquaSox tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Luis Joseph hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Patrick Frick.

Reliever Travis Kuhn (2-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Luke Gillingham (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one and walking three in the Northwest League game.

Frick doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Trevor Schwecke doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Canadians.