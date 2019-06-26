Sports
Paulino, Harris lead the way for AZL Athletics Green
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhoan Paulino was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the AZL Athletics Green beat the AZL Indians Blue 7-3 on Wednesday.
Dustin Harris singled three times with three RBIs for AZL Athletics Green.
AZL Athletics Green started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it put up five runs, including a bases-clearing double by Wilson Alvarez.
The AZL Athletics Green later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Harris hit an RBI single before he singled to score Paulino in the seventh.
Jorge Juan (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Daritzon Feliz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Joab Gonzalez doubled and singled for the AZL Indians Blue.
Comments