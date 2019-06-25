Sports
Eubanks, Pozo spur Down East to 6-4 win over Carolina
ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Yohel Pozo homered and had two hits, and Alex Eubanks pitched six scoreless innings as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 on Tuesday.
Eubanks (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits.
Down East started the scoring in the second inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run and Pozo scored on a wild pitch.
After Down East added four runs, the Mudcats cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run single by Eddie Silva.
Matt Smith (2-7) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.
With the win, Down East improved to 7-3 against Carolina this season.
