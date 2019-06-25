Adon, Genord lead Brooklyn to 7-6 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Joe Genord doubled and singled twice as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-6 on Tuesday.

The home run by Adon scored Luke Ritter to give the Cyclones a 6-3 lead.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the seventh when Genord hit an RBI double, driving in Gavin Cecchini.

Aberdeen saw its comeback attempt come up short after Clay Fisher hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jaylen Ferguson in the ninth inning to cut the Brooklyn lead to 7-6.

Brooklyn starter Noah Syndergaard (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Conroy (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over three innings.

Luke Ringhofer singled three times, scoring two runs for the IronBirds.