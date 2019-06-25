Roederer hits for cycle, sparks South Bend’s 10-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer hit for the cycle, as the South Bend Cubs topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 10-4 on Tuesday.

Roederer doubled in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the fifth, homered in the seventh, and tripled in the ninth.

South Bend took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including RBI doubles by Christopher Morel and Roederer.

The Cubs later added two runs in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings to secure the victory.

South Bend starter Riley Thompson (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gabe Mosser (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the TinCaps, Michael Curry homered and singled, driving home two runs.