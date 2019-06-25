Tyler, Fitzsimons lead Burlington to 9-0 win over Quad Cities

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kyle Tyler tossed a four-hit shutout and Connor Fitzsimons hit a grand slam, as the Burlington Bees topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 9-0 on Tuesday.

Tyler (3-0) struck out one and walked two to pick up the win.

Burlington scored eight runs in the first, including a grand slam by Fitzsimons. The Bees scored again in the second inning, when Justin Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Nonie Williams.

Matt Ruppenthal (2-2) didn't record an out and allowed seven runs in the Midwest League game.

The River Bandits were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Bees' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.