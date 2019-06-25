Hall, Stephen lead the way for Reading

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Darick Hall doubled twice, driving home two runs as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Trenton Thunder 9-2 on Tuesday.

Josh Stephen tripled and doubled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Reading.

Reading got on the board first in the third inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Hall that scored Stephen.

The Thunder cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI single, bringing home Kyle Holder.

The Fightin Phils later added five runs in the fifth and one in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Mauricio Llovera (3-3) got the win in relief while Trenton starter Albert Abreu (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Holder doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Thunder.