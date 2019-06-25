Genoves hits two homers as Salem-Keizer gets past Everett 13-3

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Ricardo Genoves hit a pair of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes' season-high six home runs in a 13-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Monday.

Genoves hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Sam Tuivailala and then hit a solo homer in the fourth off Juan Mercedes.

Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tuivailala (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing five runs and five hits while only recording two outs.