Reyes’ double leads AZL Padres 2 to 8-6 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ripken Reyes hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to an 8-6 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Tuesday.

The double by Reyes, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 2 a 1-0 lead before Reyes scored on a groundout later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second, the AZL Padres 2 took the lead for good when Vladimir Echavarria hit an RBI single, scoring Jarryd Dale.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda saw its comeback attempt come up short after &(plays.batter_sort.first.first.play_batter) hit two home runs to help cut the AZL Padres 2 lead to 8-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeferson Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Lasorda starter Igor Avila (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Eddys Leonard homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda.