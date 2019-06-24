Gonzalez’s double leads Birmingham to 7-5 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Alfredo Gonzalez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 7-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.

Laz Rivera scored on the play to give the Barons a 5-4 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Gonzalez.

The Barons added to their lead in the ninth when Blake Rutherford hit a two-run single.

Chattanooga saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alfredo Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Gavin LaValley in the ninth inning to cut the Birmingham lead to 7-5.

Hunter Schryver (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ty Boyles (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Ibandel Isabel homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Lookouts. Calten Daal doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 11-4 against Birmingham this season.