Baron’s homer leads Indianapolis to 3-1 win over Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Steven Baron hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 3-1 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday.

The home run by Baron scored Will Craig to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

The Bats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Josh VanMeter hit a solo home run.

The Indians tacked on another run in the fifth when Kevin Kramer drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Mitch Keller.

Indianapolis right-hander Keller (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-6) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and five hits over seven innings.