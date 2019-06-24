Garcia, Acevedo and Alvarez combine for no-hitter as Trenton beats Reading 7-0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Deivi Garcia, Domingo Acevedo and Daniel Alvarez combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-0 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday.

Garcia (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked two over five scoreless innings.

Trenton started the scoring in the first inning when Chris Gittens hit a two-run home run.

The Thunder later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Bailey Falter (5-5) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while walking one in the Eastern League game.

Mandy Alvarez doubled and singled, also stealing two bases in the win. Gittens homered and singled, driving in three runs.

The Fightin Phils were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.