Jones, Reeves lead Lynchburg to 11-5 win over Frederick

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Mitch Reeves hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Frederick Keys 11-5 on Monday.

The home run by Jones scored Oscar Gonzalez to give the Hillcats a 6-4 lead.

Lynchburg starter Cody Morris (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Blaine Knight (0-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Ryan Ripken homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Keys.