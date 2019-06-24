Santana’s single leads AZL Reds to 10-7 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Debby Santana hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Reds to a 10-7 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Monday.

The single by Santana started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AZL Reds an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Caleb Van Blake hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Rafael Franco.

Jacques Pucheu (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Franklin De La Paz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.