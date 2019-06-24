Skender leads AZL Padres 2 over AZL Dodgers Mota 7-3

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ethan Skender homered twice as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL Dodgers Mota 7-3 on Monday.

AZL Dodgers Mota cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Kevin Aponte hit an RBI single, driving in Kody Hoese.

AZL Padres 2 answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The AZL Padres 2 sent 10 men to the plate as Skender hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Jose Garcia (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Markus Solbach (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Dodgers Mota, Andres Noriega singled four times.